Mixed reactions as Verdun residents pack public meeting about new homeless shelter
Verdun residents packed into a borough hall meeting Thursday evening to voice their opinions on a new homeless shelter on Gordon Street.
The temporary lodging is expected to open on Dec. 1 and remain available to some 50 people at a time until next summer.
The shelter is set to operate out of 1050 Gordon St., the site of the former Jardins Gordon seniors' residence.
It had been sitting empty since September 2022.
"It appears to us as immoral to see that building stay empty this winter when we know there is a need in Verdun and the Sud-Ouest overall," said Borough Mayor Marie-Andrée Mauger as she received a modest round of applause from residents.
"Thank you, but I'll ask you not to get too emotional tonight," she said with a smile.
Opinions on the project remain mixed.
Several residents expressed support for the shelter during the meeting.
"I'm completely for this project," resident Udayan Sen told CTV News. "We all want to live in a nice environment ... People who are homeless want that too."
The Gordon shelter announcement came on the heels of controversy surrounding the Complexe Guy-Favreau facility in Chinatown.
Some residents and merchants in that neighbourhood said they noticed an increase in open drug use and crime.
That shelter is set to close, and Mauger clarified that the Gordon Street shelter is not supposed to replace it.
"We are not moving the shelter presently in the Complexe Guy-Favreau to Verdun," she said in French. "There are solutions that are happening now to create more shelter spaces downtown."
The Gordon site will be operated by the same organization that managed the shelter at Complexe Guy-Favreau, the Société de Développement Social.
However, "that is the only link between the two," said Mauger.
For some residents, the first they had heard of the shelter's opening was through a Facebook post from Mauger late last month.
They expressed at Thursday's meeting that they felt the borough hadn't done enough to consult residents before announcing the shelter would open.
"I'm leaving dissatisfied," said Carolyn Swouaid, a resident, adding she's not against creating housing. "What I dispute is how it was thrust upon us, with no consultation. I think that's wrong."
"There are a lot of people downtown, and all the resources are there," said Anick Desrosiers, a PhD candidate at McGill University's School of Social Work.
She says it's unlikely the Gordon Street shelter will increase crime rates in Verdun.
"The environment is very different," she said, comparing it to the Complexe Guy-Favreau location.
"Its a shelter ... shelter from the weather, and shelter from the eyes of people who judge you," she said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Canada's unemployment rate climbs to 5.7 per cent in October
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he steps down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Most Canadians worried about the Israel-Hamas war spreading, increasing hate incidents at home: Nanos survey
A large majority of Canadians say they are worried about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas spreading to other countries in the Middle East and beyond, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City as top U.S. diplomat arrives in Israel
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands vehicles in Canada, warning they may catch fire while being driven
Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven.
Toronto
-
Want free home upgrades? You may be eligible under these 2 programs in Ontario
Some Ontarians are eligible for free energy upgrades, which could help lower energy bills during the colder months.
-
Woman says she found a black widow spider in carton of grapes she brought home from Toronto grocery store
A Toronto woman got a frightening surprise after seeing what appears to be a black widow spider nestled in her container of green grapes she took home from the grocery store.
-
Two men charged after allegedly trying to sell guns imported from the U.S.: York Region police
Two men who allegedly tried to sell illegally imported guns from the U.S. in Canada are facing charges in York Region.
Atlantic
-
How the Grinch stole copper: N.B. nursing home fundraiser festival robbed
Pine Grove Nursing Home in Fredericton is well known for its Christmas cheer, but this year a Grinch has seemingly stolen copper wiring used to power their Festival of Lights.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
First snow of the season summary for the Maritimes; snow record set at Halifax International Airport
An early season outbreak of Arctic air along with two low-pressure systems have resulted in the provincial capitals of the Maritimes all having their first five+ cm of snowfall for the season.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's unemployment rate climbs to 5.7 per cent in October
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
-
SIU investigating traffic incident in Saugeen Shores
Around 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, an officer on patrol tried to stop a vehicle when the vehicle fled and collided with a tree.
-
Title sponsor comes forward to save New Year's Eve in the Park
The free, family-friendly event is expected to bring thousands of Londoners together to enjoy the night filled with entertainment and fun for all ages.
Northern Ontario
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
-
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
Calgary
-
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from southeast Calgary multiplex fire
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a multiplex fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday evening.
-
Judge in 'Freedom Convoy' trial expected to rule on admissibility of police evidence
The judge in the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is expected to deliver a ruling today about the admissibility of internal police documents as evidence.
-
Lake Louise, Mt. Norquay kick off Banff ski season
Ski season gets underway Friday, when Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mt. Norquay both open for the 2023-24 ski season.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision at a major Guelph intersection.
-
Push pin reportedly found in Halloween chocolate bar in Kitchener, Ont.
Police have issued a warning after they say a push pin was found in a Halloween chocolate bar in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Fatal head-on collision under investigation in Brantford
Brantford police are looking into what caused a fatal head-on collision in the south end of the city.
Vancouver
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
Swifties attending her Vancouver concerts should expect costly hotel prices, critics warn
The leader of BC United called Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concert announcement “landslide news,” and admitted he’s already registered to try to get tickets. But Kevin Falcon also used the event to take a shot at the provincial government’s proposed crackdown on short-term rentals.
-
'Holy Grail of housing' or provincial overreach? B.C.'s new housing plans spark strong reactions
Esther Greenlay and her husband rent a home in Victoria, but they and their young family are moving to Alberta—because they want to buy a home, but can’t afford to buy a house in B.C.
Edmonton
-
Finance ministers, Freeland set to meet to discuss Alberta CPP exit proposal
Finance ministers from across the country will meet up virtually with their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland today to discuss Alberta's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
-
Police being used as a 'scapegoat' in debate over Edmonton 7% tax increase: association
The debate over how much Edmonton taxpayers will have to fork over next year is heating up – with at least one city councillor pointing his finger at police, drawing a fiery response from the officer's union.
Windsor
-
Downtown Windsor charity in need of sleeping bags for city’s homeless
The homeless support centre reports the last few sleeping bags were handed-out, while even more people are lining up for free meals, clothing and personal hygiene products.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's unemployment rate climbs to 5.7 per cent in October
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 34
After two days of legal discussions, the defence resumed its case on Thursday with a forensic psychiatrist testifying to the mental state of accused Nathaniel Veltman on the night a London, Ont. Muslim family was killed. Here’s what you missed.
Regina
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Open house will allow residents to give feedback on proposed canola crush, renewable diesel plants near Regina
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) is looking gain feedback from residents around Regina regarding the company's proposed renewable diesel and canola crush plants.
-
Fashion giant Hugo Boss takes aim at Regina cheerleading group over copyright claim
Regina based cheerleading, dance, and tumbling organization, BOSS Athletics INC. has once again been put to the test over its name after fashion mogul Hugo Boss had their Instagram shut down over copyright claims.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo cutting some 200-series routes, redirecting buses off residential streets
OC Transpo is cutting many Connexion routes between residential neighbourhoods and O-Train stations and redirecting buses off residential streets with low ridership as part of the bus route review to adjust service to current ridership levels across the city of Ottawa.
-
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Orleans
Emergency crews responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Inquest deems the in-custody death of Sask. man accidental
An inquest into the death of a man in Prince Albert police custody says his death was accidental.