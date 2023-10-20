Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter is slated to open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter.
According to Verdun Mayor Marie-Andrée Mauger, the new shelter, located at the former Jardins Gordon seniors' residence, will be temporary.
"Given the vulnerability crisis and the increase in homelessness across the metropolis, including Verdun and the greater southwest, the borough has agreed that this building will temporarily serve as an emergency accommodation service," she posted on Facebook Friday morning.
The building on Gordon Street near Champlain Boulevard has been vacant since 2022.
Last June, city officials announced it would be converted into affordable housing.
That's still the plan, according to Mauger, but it will serve as an emergency shelter in the meantime.
"It seemed immoral to us to leave a building vacant this winter rather than making it temporarily available to keep vulnerable people safe and warm," she wrote.
REPLACING CHINATOWN'S SHELTER
The shelter at Jardins Gordon will serve as a replacement for the Guy-Favreau Complex facility in Chinatown, according to information obtained by Noovo Info.
The Guy Favreau shelter is set to close in early November. Its presence was highly controversial, with Chinatown residents and business owners pointing to a rise in open drug use, harassment and violent crime in the neighbourhood.
For a while, it was unclear where those living at the shelter would go. Advocates like Sam Watts, CEO of The Welcome Hall Mission, stressed that simply shuffling them off to a new emergency shelter was not the right answer.
"It is much less expensive to house somebody and pay for the wrap-around services that are necessary than it is to take care of somebody on the street with a plethora of emergency services that are very costly," he told CTV News earlier this week.
A RESIDENTIAL STREET
With Friday's announcement, there are concerns among Verdun residents that those same issues in Chinatown will be transferred over.
"We're a residential area, lots of schools in the area, lots of small kids. So if there's a safety concern there [in Chinatown], why wouldn't there be one here as well?" Amy Biernat, who lives in the area, told CTV News.
Gordon Street is largely made up of homes and apartments, with busy streets like Wellington and de l'Église a short walk away.
"Obviously, everybody has a right to live somewhere. However, already in the area, we're looking at a lot of concerns that we have for safety at night, for noise, specifically," Biernat added.
Mauger says a meeting with residents will take place in the coming weeks "to provide more information and answer your questions."
"We are working with all our partners (the city, Montreal police, the health network, community organizations) to ensure that the integration of the shelter goes well and to promote harmonious social coexistence," she said.
With files from Noovo Info's Véronique Dubé and CTV News' Matt Gilmour.
