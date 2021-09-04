Advertisement
Missing three-year-old Quebec boy and his father found by police, Amber Alert lifted
Published Saturday, September 4, 2021 5:53PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, September 4, 2021 6:25PM EDT
A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- A missing three-year-old Quebec boy and his father have been located by the Sûreté du Québec.
An Amber Alert that has been in place since Tuesday has now been lifted.
People are asked to avoid the Chemin de la Coulée area in the Laurentides, where a police operation is currently underway.
The condition of the child and his 36-year-old father is unknown.