MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing teen with autism found safe and sound in Plateau

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Montreal police (SPVM) have found Alassane Seni Dieng, 17, who has autism and had gone missing from his home in the borough of Saint-Leonard on Friday.

    Information about the teen's identity has been removed from this story.

    Police say Dieng was found on Saturday morning in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.  

