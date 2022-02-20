Home
MONTREAL
Missing Montreal teen found
Lillian Roy
CTVNewsMontreal.ca Digital Reporter
Published Sunday, February 20, 2022 7:37AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 20, 2022 4:03PM EST
The 14-year-old Montreal girl who went missing on Feb. 17 has been found.
