Missing man with Alzheimer's found in good health
The SPVM and family of Joselino Correia are asking for the public's assistance in locating the 62-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:49AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 2:33PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A man suffering from Alzheimer's was located Thursday afternoon with help from the public.
Joselino Correiahas had been missing from his home in Anjou since Wednesday morning and the SPVM put out a call asking for help in locating him.
He was found in good health.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.
