Missing 17-year-old girl has been found safely
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
CTV News Montreal
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 1:35PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 2:04PM EDT
Montreal police say they found the 17-year-old girl who was last seen at her family's home in Verdun.
Latest Montreal News
- English Quebecers have trust issues with the CAQ: Leger poll
- A new Leonard Cohen album is on the way (and some stamps in his honour, too)
- 'Antigone' chosen as Canada's contender for international film Oscar
- University of Montreal unveils $350 million science complex in Outremont
- No drop so far in Liberal support after bombshell revelations: Nanos