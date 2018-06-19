

CTV Montreal





Police are asking for help to locate a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Longueuil.

Brittany Hebert was last seen on Monday June 18, 2018 on Nielsen St. in the borough of St. Hubert.

She lives in Sainte Madeleine, 40 km to the east, and her family is extremely worried.

Brittany is 1.63 m tall and weighs 52 kg (5'4", 115 lb). She has white skin, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was wearing black shorts, a pink camisole, a blue long-sleeved sweatshirt with yellow stripes and an Adidas logo, and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.