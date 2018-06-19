Missing 15-year-old last seen in St. Hubert
15-year-old Brittany Hebert was last seen Monday in St. Hubert
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 19, 2018 12:13PM EDT
Police are asking for help to locate a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Longueuil.
Brittany Hebert was last seen on Monday June 18, 2018 on Nielsen St. in the borough of St. Hubert.
She lives in Sainte Madeleine, 40 km to the east, and her family is extremely worried.
Brittany is 1.63 m tall and weighs 52 kg (5'4", 115 lb). She has white skin, brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was wearing black shorts, a pink camisole, a blue long-sleeved sweatshirt with yellow stripes and an Adidas logo, and black Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.
Latest Montreal News
- Formula E: Auditor General says Mayor knew ticket sales day after race
- Crane operators' wildcat strike continues as they protest new regulations
- Crown wants mosque shooter to get longest-ever prison sentence
- Meet the giant from Anjou: 12-year-old Olivier Rioux
- Leader of anti-immigrant group to face intimidation charges