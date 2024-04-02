Minor damage after incendiary device thrown at Montreal business

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after an incendiary device was thrown inside a commercial building in the Saint-Laurent borough.

The incident occurred at 3 a.m. at a landscaping business on Donahue Street near Saint-François Road.

"The suspects smashed the store window before throwing the incendiary device inside, and then they fled in two vehicles," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The incendiary object self-extinguished and damage to the business is minor."

Police received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. from someone who heard the alarm blaring.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.