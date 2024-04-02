MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Minor damage after incendiary device thrown at Montreal business

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after an incendiary device was thrown inside a commercial building in the Saint-Laurent borough.

    The incident occurred at 3 a.m. at a landscaping business on Donahue Street near Saint-François Road.

    "The suspects smashed the store window before throwing the incendiary device inside, and then they fled in two vehicles," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The incendiary object self-extinguished and damage to the business is minor."

    Police received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. from someone who heard the alarm blaring.

    The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?

    Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News