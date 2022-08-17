Minister Jolin-Barrette says French at risk in Quebec after census data

Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.

The architect of Bill 96 (An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec) said on the linguistic level, Quebec is at a "crossroads."

The bill was adopted in June to promote the use of French in Quebec and to make it the common language of use for all Quebecers, including immigrants, in all sectors of activity, at home and at work.

"The time has come to reverse the trend in order to halt the decline of French in Quebec," the minister said Wednesday during a news scrum at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

On the eve of the election campaign, Jolin-Barrette took the opportunity to denounce the attitude of the opposition parties, first and foremost Dominique Anglade's Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), which he accuses of having "given up" and wanting to "scrap" Bill 96.

In this context, and given the latest data from Statistics Canada, he said he considers this attitude of the opposition parties "completely irresponsible."

Despite the seriousness of the situation, he said his party, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), should not be expected to push further for the protection of the French language if it is returned to power on Oct. 3.

According to the minister, Bill 96 already gives the government "all the tools" necessary to protect the French language and ensure its influence.

While some in the opposition felt that Bill 96 went too far, others felt that it did not go far enough, calling for Bill 101 to be applied at the college level.

But Jolin-Barrette remained firm on this point. Despite a possible second mandate, there is no question of a CAQ government imposing CEGEP attendance in French.

He argued that Bill 96 already provided good guidelines, including capping the number of admissions to the English network and requiring three French courses for students in this network.

Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday that the percentage of Quebecers who speak mainly French at home fell from 79 per cent to 77.5 per cent between 2016 and 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of people whose first official language spoken is English continued to rise in the province, from 12 per cent to 13 per cent from 2016 to 2017. For the first time since comparable data has been compiled, the number of people with English as their first official language spoken passed the one million speaker mark in Quebec in 2021. Of these speakers, more than 7 out of 10 were in Montreal or Montérégie.

Premier François Legault surprised many in May when he said French was in danger of disappearing, comparing Quebec to the fate of Louisiana.