Michel Pagliaro inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Quebec rocker Michel Pagliaro will be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto this year.
The organization announced the names of a dozen Canadian rock icons who will be officially inducted at a ceremony on Sept. 28 at Massey Hall in Toronto.
Pagliaro will be honoured alongside 12 other singers and groups who distinguished themselves in the 1970s and 1980s.
Inductees include April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lighthouse and Loverboy.
Pagliaro, 74, began his musical career in the 1960s, but his real success came in the 1970s.
His best-known songs include "L'espion", "Les bombes" and, of course, "J'entends frapper".
For this last song, "Pag", as some call him, was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010.
In 2016, he received the François Cousineau award for song music from the Fondation de la Société professionnelle des auteurs et des compositeurs du Québec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 11, 2023.
