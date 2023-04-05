Hydro-Quebec: Pierre Despars to take over after Sophie Brochu's departure

The Legault government has named a temporary president and general manager to head Hydro-Québec while Sophie Brochu is due to leave her position on April 11.

He is the executive vice-president of strategy and development of the Crown corporation, Pierre Despars.



At Hydro-Québec since 2020, Despars is a former employee of Energir, like Brochu, where he worked from 1991 to 2018. He will take up his new duties on April 11.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2023