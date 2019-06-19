

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Long-term construction on the Mercier Bridge begins on Wednesday June 26 and will last until July 20.

Crews will be closing one of the two structures that make up the twin-spanned bridge. As a result only one lane will be open in either direction for the duration of the work.

Because of the closure trucks will be baned from taking the Mercier toward Montreal during the morning rush hour, and cannot take the southbound bridge during the afternoon rush hour.

Trucks will get a free pass for the tolls on Highway 30 for part of each day while the Mercier work is going on.

Drivers of big rigs will not have to pay tolls while heading toward Montreal in the morning, and will not pay tolls while heading toward St. Lambert each afternoon and evening.