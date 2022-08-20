Meet the 8-year-old Montrealer with severe scoliosis on a mission to help other kids
Emma Corbett rarely misses a beat.
The 8-year-old Montrealer loves dancing and gymnastics. Even though she lives with pain, she's full of energy.
Emma was born with a rare, severe form of scoliosis, a condition that causes a curve in the spine.
Now, she's channelling her energy to help other sick children by serving as this year's ambassador for the Caring For Kids Radiothon.
The campaign raises millions of dollars for young patients at the Montreal Children's Hospital. It will be live Aug. 25 on CJAD 800, Virgin Radio 95.9, Chom 97.7 and TSN 690.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neil Saran first met Emma when she was just a baby.
"Emma's case is very unique, mainly because she was multiple levels along the spine that never formed," Saran explained.
Her deviation is one of the most severe the doctor has ever seen and has consulted with experts around the world for advice.
The shape of Emma's spine puts pressure on her lungs, causing respiratory issues. She's required to take daily medication and uses a sleep apnea machine at night.
GIVING BACK
Emma's mother, Cari Friedman Corbett, says the Caring For Kids platform is empowering to her daughter.
"I want her to walk out the front door and say, 'yes she is different, she does look different,' but [she's] still giving back and raising money for kids who are even sicker than she is," said Friedman Corbett. "It's an amazing life lesson."
While she is excited to take part in the fundraiser, Emma is most looking forward to starting Grade 3 after more than two years of remote learning. Her family decided to have her study from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic because she's immunocompromised.
But this school year, Emma will be attending in person.
"I'm really excited about that," Emma said.
Surgery to correct Emma's spine is too risky, but Dr. Saran says her body is adapting.
"Her scoliosis is not progressing as rapidly as it was earlier. And her lungs are still functioning fairly well," he said.
"It's been a lot of fun watching her grow and do a lot of the things other kids do."
Emma's progress gives her mother hope. Friedman Corbett said she celebrates the small victories and tries to take each day as it comes.
"I'm confident things are going in a positive direction, even though I'm taught you can't plan," she said. "I do not know what the future is going to be."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry crashes into dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
Study finds people with COVID-19 remain infectious five days after first symptoms
A new study out of the U.K. has revealed most people who test positive for COVID-19 remain infectious after five days from their first sight of symptoms.
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in young adults, Canadian study finds
Young adults are more prone to developing an eating disorder if they engage in 'cheat meals' that stray from their 'restrictive' eating habits, a recent Canadian study has found.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
How often do partners use each other's razors? Survey reveals Canadian shaving habits
A recent survey is offering new insights into the shaving behaviours of Canadian men and women.
Combining antivirals, antibodies better at treating seasonal flu and may prevent future pandemic: study
Researchers out of a Canadian university have found that combining antiviral drugs with antibody therapy could be more effective at fighting the seasonal flu, and a potential pandemic, than using either treatment on its own.
Toronto
-
Man dies after stabbing in Scarborough building
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
-
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry crashes into dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
-
Ontario man makes history crossing all five Great Lakes
A Toronto-born man has crossed all five Great Lakes in one summer on a paddleboard.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Downtown Halifax streets fill for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade
Thousands of fans crowded the streets of downtown Halifax Saturday as Nathan MacKinnon brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a parade and rally.
London
-
Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street
Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday.
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
OPP asking public for help in finding a missing 78-year-old man from Norwich
Oxford County OPP is asking the public for their help in locating a 78-year-old male from the Norwich area
Northern Ontario
-
'They're not alone': police officers, armed forces members ride for mental health support
Across the country Saturday, police officers and their allies are strapping their helmets on, mounting their bikes and riding to support mental health initiatives for veterans, first responders and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada. The North Bay Police Service formed an agreement with Wounded Warriors Canada last year to hold its first ride to provide mental health support.
-
Sudbury man charged with luring a child
A Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child luring after an Ontario Provincial Police investigation.
-
Mystery tour features emerging musicians
The Up Here Festival is in full swing this weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgarians connect with military history at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at the Military Museums on Saturday to witness real-life battle re-enactments and learn about the historical significance of almost 2,000 years of warfare.
-
Country music festival brings a little thunder to downtown Calgary
Country Thunder returned to Alberta with a bang Friday.
-
Pulling a plane to raise money to help fight preventable blindness
If you've ever wondered what it looks like to pull a plane, go directly to the FedEx ramp at Calgary airport
Kitchener
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for better treatment
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
-
Five injured after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a Friday disturbance in Waterloo that sent five people to hospital with stab wounds.
Vancouver
-
Nurse who fled Canada after conviction for assaulting patients in B.C. care home disciplined by college
A man who fled Canada after being convicted of assaulting three vulnerable patients with dementia while working as a nurse in a B.C. care home was found to have committed professional misconduct, according to a disciplinary decision.
-
Fatal stabbing in Surrey came after confrontation with 'group of youths': IHIT
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Surrey Thursday night was "confronted by a group of youths" after getting off of a bus, according to an update from investigators.
-
Sailboat stolen from Kits Beach recovered in West Vancouver, owner says
A sailboat stolen off of Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver this week has been recovered, and the vessel's owner says the theft appears to have been the work of a professional.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Ski Club needs $800K, then $3.5M from city to continue operations
The Edmonton Ski Club is looking for the city's support in a pair of multi-year funding asks to help keep the facility afloat as it modernizes its infrastructure.
-
Canada, Finland to battle for gold at world junior hockey championship
Canada has a chance to win gold at the world junior hockey championship today.
-
Big Bin event and community education at Northlands
The City of Edmonton is giving residents the chance to get rid of large, unwanted household items and learn about city services and equipment.
Windsor
-
Police respond to alleged gun shots in Via Italia, Saturday
Windsor Police responded to a 'shots fired' call Friday evening near the city's Via Italia neighbourhood
-
'Everybody wants to come to Ford City': Dropped on Drouillard celebrates revitalization of neighbourhood
Ronnie Trudell has lived in Ford City for more than 65 years and has seen the neighbourhood transform from one filled with deteriorating buildings to a place where new businesses can set up shop
-
Non-serious injuries after cyclist dragged by vehicle in collision
A cyclist is recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle Friday afternoon
Regina
-
Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan
The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.
-
Northern, southwestern Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada
Large portions of northern Saskatchewan as well as the southwest corner of the province were put under heat warnings for the weekend.
-
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
Ottawa
-
'I don't really know what's happening next': TUPOC director says eviction notice for Ottawa church is invalid
Members of The United People of Canada say an eviction notice is "invalid" and all rent obligations have been met, as the group continues to stay inside at church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood
-
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
-
Inclusive Rugby tournament pushing barriers in Ottawa
On the fields in Ottawa's east end, a major rugby tournament is aiming for more than just tries; it is breaking down barriers and proving inclusivity should be a core tenant of sport.
Saskatoon
-
“It’s children who are dying”: Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths
Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate after vehicle hits cement barricades, flips 75 feet, and catches fire
Emergency crews from Warman and Martensville responded to an incident that left three people injured.
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.