Featured Video
Meet Eva, Montreal's new taxi co-op
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:15PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:16PM EDT
There is a new option for getting around Montreal – and a new competitor for Uber.
Eva is an app-based taxi cooperative.
Its members are both owners and drivers, and they share profits.
Watch the video above to get a test ride.
Latest Montreal News
- Woman says man shoved her, tried to yank off her niqab outside Charlevoix metro
- Air Canada in exclusive talks to purchase Air Transat
- Quebec government tightens dangerous dog regulations
- Quebec cattle farmers want Beyond Meat to stop marketing itself as plant-based meat
- Conrad Black says full pardon from Trump is 'very gratifying'