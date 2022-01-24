Montreal's university students are back in class -- at least some of them -- but opinions about that fact are as divided as ever.

One professor told CTV News that a silent majority is happy to be back, but wasn't willing to be quoted saying so.

But McGill's student union says it's still too soon and is worried about what Omicron cases will look like.

"We have no idea how high cases really are because we don’t have PCR testing for the public," said Claire Downie of the student union.

"I just don’t think this is a good time to have all these big huge classes back in session."

The school's social work undergraduates are boycotting their in-person classes, while students in the faculties of law and arts are considering similar moves.

Concordia isn't back yet, but its planned date is soon: Feb. 3. Some students at that school say they think it's premature as well.

McGill's administration, however, told CTV News that its back-to-school plan is nuanced. Professors may teach up to a fifth of their courses remotely, and classes of more than 200 students can still be held virtually.

For the full report, watch the video above.