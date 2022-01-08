MONTREAL -- People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier was among the hundreds of Quebecers who braved the cold to denounce vaccine mandates and other health measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal's Old Port on Saturday.

"There is no convincing case for compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations," Bernier wrote on Twitter. "Mandatory policies are a blunt tool aimed at covering up government ineptitude."

The Quebec Pro Choice and Free Choice march and protest drew between 500 and 600 people carrying signs and banging drums as they walked up St. Laurent Blvd.

Bernier was one of those who spoke in Old Montreal about his opposition to vaccine passports and restaurant dining room closures.

"I'm vaxxed, she's vaxxed," said protester Alf Mayer. "But the thing is, I'm against mandatory vax."