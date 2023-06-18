Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen led from start to finish and cruised to victory at the Canadian Grand Prix for a second year in a row on Sunday.

The two-time reigning world champion held off the competition over 70 laps at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes placed second and third to round out the podium.

Verstappen has won four races in a row and six of eight overall this season.

The 25-year-old Dutch driver now leads the Formula One drivers’ standings with 195 points. Teammate Sergio Perez came in sixth on Sunday and missed the podium for a third straight race.

It’s the 41st win of Verstappen’s career, putting him in a tie with the late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna for fifth all-time.

Red Bull remained perfect with eight wins in eight races this season and increased its already sizable lead in the constructors’ standings.

Alonso, a 41-year-old veteran, earned his sixth podium this season to continue building on what’s been a resurgent season.

"He's a real racer, he's an animal. If you asked me one driver who I'd like to see win a race here, it's Fernando," said Verstappen earlier in the week.

Alonso and Hamilton duelled throughout the race.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, blasted past two-time champion Alonso on the first turn to move up to P2. Alonso then retook his position on Lap 22 with an overtake into the final chicane.

41 wins for @Max33Verstappen... equal to the great Ayrton Senna



100 wins for @redbullracing, and eight in-a-row in 2023



A truly momentous day for both team and driver#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vjmWdWqP6m — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

Mercedes was looking for a second consecutive strong Grand Prix after Hamilton and teammate George Russell made the podium in Spain earlier this month.

Russell, however, had to retire early after hitting the wall and damaging the right side of his car 12 laps in. He carried on until Lap 55 but pulled out due to brake issues.

Montreal’s Lance Stroll, Canada’s lone F1 driver, started in 16th and finished ninth, tying his best result at home.

The 24-year-old Aston Martin driver has yet to reach the podium this season despite his teammate Alonso a consistent top-three finisher.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada waves to fans during the driver's parade ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz began the race in 10th and 11th after some missteps during Saturday’s qualifying session, but made ground to finish fourth and fifth.

Alex Albon of Williams came seventh and Alpine's Estaban Ocon was eighth.

The track stayed dry beneath a mix of sun and clouds throughout the race after showers impacted practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday.

After missing two years due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, the Canadian Grand Prix will return to Montreal for a third straight year in 2024. The circuit is under contract with Formula One until 2031.

Next up, the series moves across the pond for the Austrian Grand Prix on July 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.