MONTREAL -- Terrebonne police have arrested a man for the alleged assault of a female bus driver breaking her jaw after she asked him to wear a mask while on board her vehicle.

According to police, the man put a bandana over his mouth before boarding the bus at Sainte-Anne Blvd. and Therrien St. in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, about 45 minutes northeast of Montreal, on Saturday, Sept. 26 at around 5:50 p.m.

While on the bus, however, the man took his mask off, police said.

The driver reminded him to put his face cover back on," the police news release reads. "At the stop the suspect walked to the front of the vehicle, opened the perspex window protecting the driver and punched her in the face. He quickly left in the surrounding streets."

The 55-year-old Saint-Colomban woman driving the bus was transported to the hospital with a broken jaw.

The 38-year-old Sainte-Therese man was questioned and held in custody and will appear at the Laval courthouse today on assault causing bodily harm charges.

"The investigation shows that the motive for the crime is wearing a mask," the police wrote.