Montreal

    Marwah Rizqy says she can't run in Quebec Liberal leadership race

    Quebec Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy speaks to a guest at a legislature committee on planned obsolescence, Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy speaks to a guest at a legislature committee on planned obsolescence, Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy seems to be closing the door for good on running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP).

    "I can't run for the leadership," Ms. Rizqy told reporters Friday morning.

    In recent days, the MNA for Saint-Laurent admitted that she was attracted to the idea of entering the race, because it interests her. However, she and her husband, MNA Gregory Kelley, are hoping to have a second child, and she said she can't see herself embarking on this adventure with an infant.

    "At this stage, it's not possible. I can't," she explained.

    "If you ask me every day, there's not a day that goes by that I'm not torn. There's not a day that goes by that I don't get messages. So it's clear that it's coming for me," she said.

    Asked what she's looking for in a potential candidate, she quipped: "flamboyant."

    She didn't answer directly when asked if there was a "flamboyant" person in the Liberal caucus.

    At present, candidates aren't jostling for a position in the Liberal leadership race. The MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Frédéric Beauchemin, and federal Liberal MP Joël Lightbound are both considering the idea.

    MNAs André Fortin and Monsef Derraji, as well as interim leader Marc Tanguay, have all given thought to the matter, and have already stated that they will not seek the leadership.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2023.

    LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau pledges $650M in Ukraine aid

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million "multi-year commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine."

    McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

