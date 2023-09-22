Marwah Rizqy says she can't run in Quebec Liberal leadership race

Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy seems to be closing the door for good on running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP).

"I can't run for the leadership," Ms. Rizqy told reporters Friday morning.

In recent days, the MNA for Saint-Laurent admitted that she was attracted to the idea of entering the race, because it interests her. However, she and her husband, MNA Gregory Kelley, are hoping to have a second child, and she said she can't see herself embarking on this adventure with an infant.

"At this stage, it's not possible. I can't," she explained.

"If you ask me every day, there's not a day that goes by that I'm not torn. There's not a day that goes by that I don't get messages. So it's clear that it's coming for me," she said.

Asked what she's looking for in a potential candidate, she quipped: "flamboyant."

She didn't answer directly when asked if there was a "flamboyant" person in the Liberal caucus.

At present, candidates aren't jostling for a position in the Liberal leadership race. The MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Frédéric Beauchemin, and federal Liberal MP Joël Lightbound are both considering the idea.

MNAs André Fortin and Monsef Derraji, as well as interim leader Marc Tanguay, have all given thought to the matter, and have already stated that they will not seek the leadership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2023.