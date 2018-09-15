Featured Video
March tries to bring environmental issues to Quebec election campaign
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 6:39PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 15, 2018 9:15PM EDT
On Saturday, hundreds of people took to the street in downtown to demand that Quebec politicians take the environment more seriously during the campaign.
The march ended at the foot of Mount Royal Park, just off Parc ave.
While the group wasn’t representing a single party, dozens of Quebec Solidaire and Green Party supporters showed up, including party co-founder Francoise David.
Marchers expressed frustration that the environment and climate change weren’t top priorities for leaders.
“They’re not actually doing anything concrete,” said Nathalie Roy of The Planet Joins the Campaign. “We want concrete measures.”
There were about 1,000 marchers on Saturday afternoon, all brought together on social media.
They said that they wanted to organize more events before the election on Oct. 1.
