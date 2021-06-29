MONTREAL -- The cost of living in Montreal continues to rise, and Moving Day is right around the corner at a time when many Montrealers are getting priced off the island.

Bill Rusnak lives in Montreal's NDG borough and is moving to Brossard where he bought a house.

Rusnak said he couldn't afford a place on the island.

"It’s wild right now," he said. "These are stories you grow up hearing about Toronto or Vancouver, where people are paying $100, $150,000 over. And I just couldn’t stay in NDG."

This year's July 1 moving day comes as the cost of living in Montreal is exploding.

"My rent didn’t change, but the next guy going in for sure will be paying more," said Rusnak.

For movers, it means some logistical hurdles, as it seems more people are making the move off the island this year.

"When it first happened last year, yes there were a lot of cancellations and things that were pushed off to a later date," said Bust-A-Move co-owner Bob Clark. "We know the rush is coming. It’s just something we get used to, it’s busier."

The average rent cost on the Island of Montreal is more than $1,300 a month, and a lot of people who put off moving during the pandemic may be making up for lost time now.

The rising rents has created something of a housing crisis that the city's administration is looking to improve.

"We’ve been working for more than six months to create units for people who find themselves in the street who couldn’t find an apartment," said Mayor Valerie Plante.

Plante said the city is adding about 300 affordable housing units, about a third more than last year, in a bid to head off a housing crunch.