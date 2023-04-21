Manon Massé criticizes pilot project aimed at combating druggings in bars

Quebec solidaire spokesperson Manon Massé is criticizing a new pilot project aimed at countering druggings in bars, arguing that it places an unfair burden on the victims.

Éduc'Alcool, in collaboration with the Montreal police (SPVM), announced on Thursday a campaign called 'Check Ton Verre' ('Check Your Drink'), which involves the distribution of 10,000 glass protectors to prevent ill-intentioned people from putting drugs in drinks.

The project was launched with the help of Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel.

However, according to the MNA for Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques, this new campaign is still too focused on victims and not enough on criminals.

In a press release issued on Friday, Massé directly questioned Bonnardel, pointing out that women were already aware of the need to watch their glasses. According to her, glass guards aren't without merit, but they "do not solve the problem at the source."

"The testimonies are multiplying in the public space and they all point in the same direction: date-rape drugs are everyone's problem. So why only come out with a campaign that still puts all the responsibility on the victims? It's absurd and insufficient," she said.

However, Éduc'alcool and the SPVM defend themselves from placing all the responsibility on the victims. They argue that this campaign is intended to show that "everyone is concerned and that everyone can really play a determining role" in this problem.

"The pilot project draws attention to individual responsibility, but also to collective action," said a statement released on Thursday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2023