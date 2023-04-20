Glass protectors to prevent drink spiking part of pilot project at Montreal bars

The next time you go out for drinks with friends in Montreal, you might see a new protective cover keeping your gin and tonic safe from tampering.

As part of a new pilot project, glass protectors are being distributed to local bars to prevent illicit drugs from being added to people's drinks without their knowledge.

Approximately 10,000 protectors are being handed out in the "Check ton verre" campaign, which launched Thursday night at Le Rouge Bar in Montreal. They're made of recyclable aluminum and fit most types of glasses so they can be used in bars, festivals and parties.

Quebec's public safety minister, François Bonnardel, was at the bar on Prince Arthur Street to help launch the campaign, which is being coordinated by the Montreal police service (SPVM) and Éduc’alcool, a non-profit organization that raises awareness about alcohol use.

"Administering GHB or any other synthetic drug without a person's knowledge is a crime and we will work to eliminate these events," said Bonnardel in a news release announcing the pilot project.

"In the meantime, I want to provide those who want to ensure their own safety with the tools at their disposal. I would also like this pilot project to encourage the industry to adopt a caring approach towards its clientele and the victims. That's why I'm happy to support the Éduc'alcool and SPVM initiative; we're taking concrete action so that Quebecers can celebrate and have fun in a safe way."

In early March, a 22-year-old woman spoke out publicly about being drugged in a Montreal bar for the second time in less than a year.

Rozana Ryan believed her drink was spiked with GHB, commonly known as the "date rape" drug, while out with friends at Nacho Libre in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough. Drugs used to spike drinks are often odourless and colourless, making them difficult to detect.

"I went to get my coat, and 15 minutes later, I started to feel really dizzy, and I don't remember a thing after it," said Ryan in an interview with CTV News at the time.

"My body shut down completely. I remember not being able to stand up, feeling like I couldn't walk."

After Ryan's father wrote an emotional post on social media expressing his outrage at the latest incident, and called on parents to educate their sons about consent and respecting women, the owner of Nacho Libre condemned the alleged drugging and said staff received additional training.

Éduc'alcool says the goal of the new campaign isn't only to address drugging; it's also meant to raise awareness about excessive alcohol consumption "and provide resources to help young and old alike make informed choices about alcohol."

A QR code on top of the protector directs consumers to Calcoolateur, a moderation tool developed by Éduc'alcool that allows people to track their blood-alcohol level.

Following Ryan's story about her ordeal at Nacho Libre, The Montreal Sexual Assault Centre called on bars and local governments to find ways to keep people safe.