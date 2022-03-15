Managers of Quebec ambulance companies will have to contribute to essential services: ruling

Ambulance company managers are going to have to contribute to the maintenance of essential services, as part of the strike by paramedics unionized with the CSN.

The strike began last summer, but seems to be of little consequence to the public, since all ambulance transport and transport between health-care institutions must be provided under the provisions on essential services during a strike.

However, the Administrative Labour Tribunal has just ruled on how to maintain essential services in the context of this strike, which affects several regions of Quebec.

As a result, starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, managers who have the required qualifications will have to contribute to the maintenance of certain services, at the rate of four hours per week.

The number of managers involved will vary depending on the ambulance company and also on their qualifications and whether they have recently performed clinical activities.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2022.



