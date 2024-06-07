MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, woman in their 80s found dead in Laval home; police investigating

    The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Laval police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two seniors whose bodies were found in a home Friday afternoon.

    Police say they received a 911 call from someone who was concerned about their wellbeing at around 2:20 p.m.

    When officers arrived at the home on Maisonneuve Street, in the Sainte-Dorothée district, they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, according to police spokesperson Genevieve Major. 

    Police said investigators were called in to shed light on the deaths and to protect the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News