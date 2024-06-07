Man, woman in their 80s found dead in Laval home; police investigating

Laval police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two seniors whose bodies were found in a home Friday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call from someone who was concerned about their wellbeing at around 2:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home on Maisonneuve Street, in the Sainte-Dorothée district, they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, according to police spokesperson Genevieve Major.

Police said investigators were called in to shed light on the deaths and to protect the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.