Man uses syringe in series of armed robberies, Montreal police say

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a series of stick-ups in which the suspect allegedly using a syringe in some cases.

The robberies were reported in four convenience stores, two restaurants and a gas station in the Montreal North and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension boroughs.

"During some of these robberies, the suspect allegedly threatened on-site staff with a syringe in order to steal the contents of the cash drawer," the SPVM said in a news release.

The man was arrested on May 31 in a bar on Cremazie Boulevard East and appeared in the Montreal courthouse to face robbery and weapons charges.

He will remain in custody awaiting the next stage of his legal proceedings.