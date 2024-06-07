MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man uses syringe in series of armed robberies, Montreal police say

    Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a series of stick-ups in which the suspect allegedly using a syringe in some cases.

    The robberies were reported in four convenience stores, two restaurants and a gas station in the Montreal North and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension boroughs.

    "During some of these robberies, the suspect allegedly threatened on-site staff with a syringe in order to steal the contents of the cash drawer," the SPVM said in a news release.

    The man was arrested on May 31 in a bar on Cremazie Boulevard East and appeared in the Montreal courthouse to face robbery and weapons charges.

    He will remain in custody awaiting the next stage of his legal proceedings. 

    Shopping Trends

