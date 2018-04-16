

The Canadian Press





A man in his 30s was stabbed in the upper body while being robbed in his Ahuntsic-Cartierville apartment on Monday morning.

The man was taken to hospital but police said his life isn't in danger.

Police received a call just before 3:00 a.m. alerting them to the situation. Witnesses told police that three armed and masked men entered the victim's residence on Grenet St., demanding money.

The three alleged perpetrators then fled.

The victim told investigators he didn't know the perpetrators. According to police, the victim is cooperating with investigators, but they will have to wait until his condition improves before questioning him.