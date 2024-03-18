MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man stabbed in underground parking lot in Longueuil

    One man is in hospital and two others are injured after an altercation in an underground parking lot in Longueuil. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) One man is in hospital and two others are injured after an altercation in an underground parking lot in Longueuil. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    One man is in hospital and two others are injured after an altercation in an underground parking lot in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

    According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the incident happened at a building on des Ormeaux Boulevard at 1 a.m. Monday.

    "One man was stabbed, but his life is not considered to be in danger," said Ghyslain Vallières, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "The victims are three men in their early 20s."

    Officers suspect there were multiple assailants and are working to determine the events leading up to the dispute.

