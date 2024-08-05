Man stabbed in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood

A 32-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 2:35 a.m. on Côte-Sainte-Catherine Road near Lavoie Street in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to a 911 call and, once on location, found a man with upper body injuries.

He had allegedly been assaulted with a sharp object.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

There have been no arrests, and officers say the motive behind the assault remains unknown.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 5, 2024.