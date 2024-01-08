Man stabbed in downtown Montreal

A 41-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Montreal.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened during an altercation at 2:30 a.m. Monday near Sainte-Catherine and Mackay streets.

The man was transported to hospital, and his life is not considered to be in danger.

Police have yet to determine what started the fight, and no arrests have been made.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2024.