MONTREAL -- A man was hit by at least one bullet Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a call was made to 911 at approximately 7:15 p.m. concerning shots fired at the intersection of Lemieux St. and Dornal Ave.

At the scene, police found a 20-year-old man and according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils, "he was conscious and had superficial wounds on his lower body."

According to the first information gathered by the police, the victim was walking on the street when one or more suspects in a vehicle fired shots in his direction.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene and the victim, who is known to police, has not been transported to a hospital and is not cooperating with the SPVM.

Shell casings from firearms were found on the ground and witnesses to the drive-by were interviewed by police.

