Man shot at upscale Quebec resort leaving province over safety concerns, lawyer says

The lawyer for the man who was shot at an upscale Laurentian resort last Friday said his client is leaving Quebec "because he doesn't feel safe" and is disappointed that a man arrested in connection with the shooting was released without charges.

Valeriy Tarasenko, 44, suffered "multiple bullet wounds" in the Oct. 7 shooting outside the Estérel Resort, about 100 kilometres north of Montreal, and has been released from hospital, according to Steven Veinger.

Reached by phone Tuesday evening, the Florida-based lawyer told CTV News that his client will be seeking medical treatment elsewhere and plans to cooperate with the authorities.

The shooting, which resulted in a heavy police response in the normally quiet municipality of Esterel, Que., made international headlines after it was revealed that Tarasenko was the victim.

A Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation linked Tarasenko to Inna Yashchyshyn, a woman who allegedly gained access to former United States president Donald Trump while posing as a member of the Rothschild family.

According the paper, the pair had a falling out. However, Yashchyshyn remains listed in Quebec's corporate register as the president of a non-profit corporation founded by Tarasenko, whose name remains on its mailing address.

Veinger said Tarasenko is "in pretty bad shape" after surviving the lunch-hour shooting with serious injuries.

One bullet grazed his head and another severed a finger, which has since been re-attached, he said. One of the bullets also struck his hip.

Quebec provincial police announced in a news release over the weekend that they arrested a 53-year-old man Saturday night and that his version of events did not allow for criminal charges to be laid "at this time."

In the meantime, the Sûreté du Québec has referred the case to Quebec's prosecution office, the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), and the man who was arrested was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

"He was dismayed that, according to what my client told me, that he was released," Veinger said about his client.

As for who was behind the shooting, "I think [Tarasenko] has his suspicions, but I don't want to say anything without any concrete evidence," the lawyer added.

A police spokesperson said Tuesday evening he could not confirm if the man who was arrested was known to the victim.

He said the police investigation is still ongoing.

