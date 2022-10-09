Man, 53, arrested after Quebec resort shooting released without charge

A 53-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting at an upscale resort in Quebec's Laurentians region has been released without charge, provincial police said Sunday.

Police said in a news release that their analysis of the man's version of the events did not allow charges to be filed "at this time."

However, a file was submitted to the province's prosecution service after the man was interrogated, police said, adding that the man has promised to appear in court at a later date.

The arrest on Saturday night came one day after the shooting in Estérel, Que., a municipality about 100 kilometres north of Montreal, which left a 44-year-old man seriously injured.

Estérel Mayor Frank Pappas told reporters Friday that the shooting was a targeted attack, adding that the victim was Valeriy Tarasenko.

An investigation by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette linked Tarasenko to Inna Yashchyshyn, a woman who allegedly gained access to former United States president Donald Trump while posing as a member of the Rothschild family.

According the paper, the pair had a falling out. However, Yashchyshyn remains listed in Quebec's corporate register as the president of a non-profit corporation founded by Tarasenko, who name remains on its mailing address.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.