Man, 53, arrested after Quebec resort shooting released without charge

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home

'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.

Car plows through crowd at Colorado bar, 1 dead

One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon