The death of a 35-year-old man believed to have slipped on a patch of ice in the early hours of New Year's Day is now being investigated as "suspicious," according to Montreal police.

It was initially believed the man died after an accidental fall.

The SPVM received a call around 4:00 a.m. about a man who was lying in the street near a row of parked cars on Provost St., near 26th Ave. in Lachine.

Upon arrival, paramedics attempted to resuscitate him. The man was then transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At first, investigators believed the man slipped and fell, based on the fact there was a patch of ice near the man's unconscious body.

However, Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Montreal Police, said the severity of the man's head injuries forced police to re-examine the incident.

“We had some information that was provided investigators that made them believe that there was a possible suspicious death,” said Brabant.

The man does not have a criminal history, Brabant said.

A command post was established on Provost St., and police are appealing to possible witnesses to the fall. They are also awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.