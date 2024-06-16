MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man left at side of Montreal highway after being stabbed

    911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS) 911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) is investigating a mysterious stabbing after a man was found left by the side of Highway 15 in Montreal's north end.

    Emergency services were called to Highway 15 North at the Salaberry exit in Montreal around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, where the man was spotted.

    He was transported to hospital, where his condition has stabilized, and there are no longer fears for his life.

    "According to preliminary information, the victim was left by the side of the highway after being injured," confirmed Nicolas Scholtus, SQ information officer. "The victim is a man and the wounds were inflicted by a sharp object."

    The identity of the victim was not immediately known.

    "We have dispatched an investigator and the forensic identification service to establish the circumstances of this event', said Scholtus.

    The SQ investigation continues.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 16, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News