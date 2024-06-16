Man left at side of Montreal highway after being stabbed
Quebec provincial police (SQ) is investigating a mysterious stabbing after a man was found left by the side of Highway 15 in Montreal's north end.
Emergency services were called to Highway 15 North at the Salaberry exit in Montreal around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, where the man was spotted.
He was transported to hospital, where his condition has stabilized, and there are no longer fears for his life.
"According to preliminary information, the victim was left by the side of the highway after being injured," confirmed Nicolas Scholtus, SQ information officer. "The victim is a man and the wounds were inflicted by a sharp object."
The identity of the victim was not immediately known.
"We have dispatched an investigator and the forensic identification service to establish the circumstances of this event', said Scholtus.
The SQ investigation continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 16, 2024.
