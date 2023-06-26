Man killed in apartment in Longueuil building fire

A man in his 30s has died after being found unconscious in one of four apartments in a Longueuil apartment building that caught fire early on Monday morning.

The tenants of the other apartments were not injured, but were left on the street after the building was evacuated.

The building is located on Saint-Louis Street, near the intersection with Victoria Avenue, in the LeMoyne district. At the end of the night, the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators to determine the circumstances of the fire.