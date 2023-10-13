Man in hospital after stabbing in LaSalle
A 32-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's LaSalle borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) say he was found in an apartment near the corner of Rousseau and Benoit streets.
Officers say he suffered wounds to the upper body.
The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition, but his life is not considered to be in danger.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested and police say they have reason to believe the incident started a dispute between neighbours.
