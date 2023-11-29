MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in critical condition after residential fire in Montreal's east end

    Montreal fire truck (CTV News Montreal / Luca Caruso-Moro) Montreal fire truck (CTV News Montreal / Luca Caruso-Moro)

    A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after a fire at a home in Montreal's east end.

    The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) said it received a 911 call about the fire at around 6:20 p.m. and responded to a home on Saint-Donat Street, near Marseille Street, in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

    Firefighters found the man unconscious.

    Kevin Francoeur, the SIM's section chief, said the smoke alarm in the home was not working when they arrived. He stressed the importance of having functional smoke alarms in homes, saying that, "It saves lives."

    Around 40 firefighters responded to the fire, which was eventually brought under control.

    Montreal police were also called to the scene and are investigating.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Live updates

    Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals

    Ten Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals held captive in Gaza were freed by Hamas, and Israel followed with the release of a group of Palestinian prisoners Thursday. It was the latest exchange of hostages for prisoners under a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed by Hamas in a separate release.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News