Man in critical condition after residential fire in Montreal's east end

A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after a fire at a home in Montreal's east end.

The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) said it received a 911 call about the fire at around 6:20 p.m. and responded to a home on Saint-Donat Street, near Marseille Street, in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Firefighters found the man unconscious.

Kevin Francoeur, the SIM's section chief, said the smoke alarm in the home was not working when they arrived. He stressed the importance of having functional smoke alarms in homes, saying that, "It saves lives."

Around 40 firefighters responded to the fire, which was eventually brought under control.

Montreal police were also called to the scene and are investigating.