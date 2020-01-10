MONTREAL -- Septimus Neverson has been found guilty of 54 charges, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery, related to a long string of home invasions in the Montreal area,

Neverson, 57, was a suspect in 13 home invasions that took place in Montreal and Laval between 2006 and 2009.

Neverson, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, was extradited to Canada in 2016, a year after Montreal police had issued an international warrant for his arrest.



Determining Neverson was the suspect in the invasions was not an easy task, explained Crown prosecutor Catherine Perreault.

"In this case, as is often the case in home invasions, it was difficult for the Crown to establish the identity of the person who actually intruded in the house, because the intruder was masked most of the time, if not all of the time," she said. "So the Crown has to rely both on similar-fact evidence but also a web of circumstantial evidence that established that Mr. Neverson was indeed the person who committed all those home invasions at the time."

