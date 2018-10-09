

CTV Montreal





It was another day of chilling testimony at the trial of a 56-year-old man.

Septimus Neverson is accused in 13 violent robberies and home invasions in Montreal and Laval more than a decade ago.

Neverson left the country shortly after, but he was finally caught three years ago,

In one case, in Ste-Dorothee, Neverson is accused of breaking into a home, and shooting its occupant – artist Jacques Senecal - dead after he resisted.

In another case in Verdun, he is the suspect in a home invasion where the owner was shot in the back after resisting his attacker. The victim survived – but barely.

In a third case, this time in Cote-des-Neiges, Neverson was identified as the main suspect who used a 10-year-old child as a human shield. He was holding her at gunpoint as he was trying to flee police.

Montreal police never managed to catch Neverson, because he fled Montreal in 2009 and went back to his home country of Trinidad and Tobago.

However, investigators pursued him over there, and in 2015, he was repatriated to Montreal where he is now standing trial.

Neverson is also being tried for a home invasion in Baie d’Urfe, where a 67-year-old man was robbed of cash and held at gunpoint.

After his apprehension by authorities, a veteran detective questioned Neverson for more than eight hours.

The interrogation tape was played in court, but Neverson would not admit to anything.