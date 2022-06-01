Man fatally shot inside Laval restaurant; police suspect links to organized crime

A shooting inside a Laval restaurant Wednesday evening that left one man dead has possible links to organized crime.

Laval police received 911 calls at 7:25 p.m. about the gunfire inside the La Perle restaurant on des Laurentides Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man suffering at least one gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man's identity. La Presse and TVA both identified the victim as Bernard Cherfan, who allegedly has links to members of organized crime.

Due to the nature of the crime, Laval police notified the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which is now taking the lead on the case.

SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said police have not made an arrest.