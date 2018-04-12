

The Canadian Press





A man is in police custody for possession of narcotics after he escaped a shooting unscathed in Lasalle on Thursday morning.

Shots were reported to police at 12:10 a.m. near the intersection of St. Patrick and Clement.

The man went to hospital, where medical staff confirmed he had not been injured in the shooting.

Police went to the hospital to interrogate the man about the shooting, at which point he refused to answer their questions. The officers discovered he was in possession of narcotics and arrested him.

Officers from the SPVM’s forensic and canine units were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, where they found at least one bullet casing and bullet holes were found in the arrested man’s car.

No other arrests have been reported so far but police said the shooting was likely connected to a dispute related to narcotics.