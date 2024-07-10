MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man dies after shooting in LaSalle

    One man is dead after a shooting at a home in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

    The incident happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday on Airlie Street near Behrens Street.

    When Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrived on the scene, they located a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

    "The victim was taken in charge by paramedics with Urgences-Santé and taken to hospital in critical condition," said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Investigators and forensic technicians are onsite to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

    There have been no arrests. This is the 18th homicide of the year for Montreal police.

