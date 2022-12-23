Man dies after road crash in Monteregie
A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on Route 40 in Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague, Montérégie, Friday morning.
The driver was attempting to pass when he lost control of the vehicle at around 6:15 a.m. He rolled over before crashing. He flipped the vehicle and went off the road.
He was unconscious when first responders arrived. The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Sûreté du Québec spokesman Nicolas Scholtus.
The man was originally from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
A SQ investigator specializing in collisions is looking into the crash.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 23, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ovechkin scores 801st goal, ties Howe for 2nd overall
Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list, scoring his 801st goal during the first period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Canadian rapper convicted in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting
A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion that left her wounded with bullet fragments in her feet.
'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage
A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
Transport Canada clears Santa for travel in Canadian airspace
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has accepted the "special mission" to authorize Santa Claus and his reindeer to fly through Canadian skies this Christmas, in a video released by Transport Canada.
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars.
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
Toronto
-
All Niagara bridges are closed U.S. bound due to storm-related U.S. travel bans
An extended rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area is turning into a nasty winter storm making for icy conditions on the road and strong snowy winds in the sky.
-
'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage
A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.
-
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
-
Storm knocks out power to more than 41,000 Maritime utility customers
More than 41,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power Friday night, as high winds blow rain and snow throughout the region.
-
At least 14 people without a home after apartment buildings burn in Saint John
No injuries are being reported from a significant structure fire burning in Saint John.
London
-
50+ car pileup forces closure of Highway 402 from London to Sarnia
A 50+ car pileup on Highway 402 has caused the closure of the entire highway from London to Sarnia as a winter blast continues to cripple the region, OPP said early Friday afternoon.
-
GoFundMe set up for family of teenager lost in fatal Middlesex Centre crash
A horrific crash in Middlesex Centre on Thursday claimed the lives of two people and sent three others to hospital. On Friday, a GoFundMe account was launched to support the family of 17-year-old Aleah Van Erp, who lost her life in the crash.
-
Man arrested following 'suspicious death' in east London, Ont.
A 66-year-old London man is facing a second degree murder charge following the “suspicious death” of a man in east London on Thursday night, London police said.
Northern Ontario
-
Slick road conditions in Sudbury after snowstorm sweeps across northern Ontario
Road conditions in Sudbury were messy Friday after the city received a heavy dose of snowfall overnight. A little less than 48 hours after the first day of winter, the city was transformed into a winter wonderland.
-
Assault turns deadly, Sudbury police charge suspect with murder
Sudbury police responding to an assault at a Notre Dame Avenue residence early Friday morning ended up charging a suspect with murder.
-
North Bay police charge two men with second-degree murder
The North Bay Police Service charged two men Friday with second-degree murder. The charges follow a Dec. 17 killing in the city’s downtown.
Calgary
-
Flight frustrations continue in Calgary as hundreds of trips cancelled
Major storms in British Columbia and Ontario continue to create travel troubles for people in Calgary, with dozens or flights to and from the city cancelled and some people stuck in the airport for days at a time.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man allegedly armed with sword shot by Calgary officers
The province's police watchdog is investigating after a standoff between Calgary officers and a man allegedly armed with a sword ended with the man being shot.
-
Two Ponoka men win 100K lottery draws days apart
Ponoka, Alta. must be built on a lucky charm, because two recent Extra lottery winners both call the central Alberta town home.
Kitchener
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Local soccer star returns to Waterloo region to coach next generation
At just 14 years old, David Edgar left his hometown of Kitchener and moved to the United Kingdom to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.
Vancouver
-
Nearly half of B.C.'s Lower Mainland ambulances were out of service Thursday night, union says
Nearly half of all ambulance vehicles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland were out of service Thursday night due to staff shortages, according to the paramedics' union.
-
Thief broke into detached garage and stole dog, Burnaby RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help locating a dog stolen during a break-in earlier this week.
-
Hundreds more flights cancelled at YVR heading into Christmas weekend
Hundreds of flights that were scheduled to depart Vancouver International Airport Friday have been cancelled, and the airport's president and CEO says it will take time for airlines to rebook stranded passengers amid their busy holiday travel schedule.
Edmonton
-
Policy shift restricts most city employees from using naloxone during work hours
Edmonton's transit union president and a safety consultant are criticizing a new city policy restricting employees from administering naloxone.
-
Police seek 3 men involved in armed Beaumont home invasion
RCMP are seeking the public's help in solving an armed Beaumont home invasion where the robbers used a stolen vehicle that was later torched.
-
Oilers, Canucks to face off after big victories
If momentum can carry from one game to the next, both the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers are in a good place heading into their Friday clash in the Alberta capital.
Windsor
-
Section of Highway 401 closed, up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes: OPP
Winter travel woes are getting worse as the region continues getting battered by a winter storm ahead of the holiday weekend, with OPP making the call to close a large portion of Highway 401 between London and Chatham-Kent due to multiple crashes.
-
Snowplows pulled in Chatham-Kent due to Significant Weather Event
As of noon on Friday, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared a Significant Weather Event.
-
Chatham-Kent seeks accommodations for stranded motorists
As the province is battered by a winter storm, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is asking the public to offer accommodations to motorists who were are stranded by the closing of Highway 401 due to the storm.
Regina
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.
-
'The light will always overcome the darkness': Sask. Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
While much of the province is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, Saskatchewan's Jewish population is in the midst of Hanukkah celebrations.
-
Two people face over 30 charges following string of robberies: Regina police
Two people in Regina are facing over 30 charges after a series of robberies, assaults and various property crimes.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa: Snow hits as temperatures plummet
Temperatures dropped steadily in Ottawa Friday afternoon as a major winter storm battered the capital. Rain quickly turned to snow and wet surfaces started to freeze. Widespread power outages are largely over, but some customers could remain in the dark overnight.
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Saskatoon
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Saskatoon family marks two-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
It’s been just over two years since Mackenzie Trottier went missing.
-
'The light will always overcome the darkness': Sask. Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
While much of the province is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, Saskatchewan's Jewish population is in the midst of Hanukkah celebrations.