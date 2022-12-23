Man dies after road crash in Monteregie

A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on Route 40 in Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague, Montérégie, Friday morning.

The driver was attempting to pass when he lost control of the vehicle at around 6:15 a.m. He rolled over before crashing. He flipped the vehicle and went off the road.

He was unconscious when first responders arrived. The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Sûreté du Québec spokesman Nicolas Scholtus.

The man was originally from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

A SQ investigator specializing in collisions is looking into the crash.







- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 23, 2022