Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days

Montreal

    FILE PHOTO: Ski fill (photo: Pexels / Jure Siric) FILE PHOTO: Ski fill (photo: Pexels / Jure Siric)
    A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.

    Provincial police say they were called at around 10 a.m. to Mont Avila in Piedmont, Que., about a man who had suffered serious injuries while skiing.

    They say the man was pronounced dead in hospital later in the day.

    Police say they have ruled out any criminal activity, and the coroner is investigating.

    On Friday, a 15-year-old boy died after he fell from a ski lift in Morin-Heights, about 10 kilometres west of Piedmont.

    Police said they were investigating whether the boy had fainted before he fell from the lift.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 16, 2024. 

