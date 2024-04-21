Man dies after ATV collision in Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce, Que.

A man in his 30s succumbed to his injuries after a collision involving two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on Saturday evening in Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

It was the second ATV-related death in as many days after a man was killed in Saint-Raymond.

The man was initially taken to hospital and was in critical condition.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed his death.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the collision at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The impact is believed to have occurred when one of the ATVs travelling on the 6e Road collided with the other from behind while slowing down, explained SQ spokespersons Camille Savoie and Adam Marineau.

The driver of the vehicle hit was ejected from his vehicle. The other driver was not injured in the incident.

A police officer trained in collision investigation went to the scene to try to determine the causes and circumstances of the event.