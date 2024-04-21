Man killed in ATV crash in Saint-Raymond, Que.

MONTREAL
    A man was killed while riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Saint-Raymond, in Quebec's Capitale-Nationale region.

    Emergency services were notified at around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening of the crash on Saguenay Road.

    "For a reason that is still unknown, the driver lost control of his vehicle, was ejected and became trapped under the vehicle," said Quebec provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

    The ATV driver was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    The victim is a man in his 40s, whose identity was not immediately released.

    "A police officer trained in collision investigation went to the scene to analyse the scene and try to establish the causes and circumstances surrounding the event", said the SQ spokesperson.

    The police investigation is continuing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2024.

