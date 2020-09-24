MONTREAL -- A 65-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly threatening Premier Francois Legault online.

Sylvain Proulx will appear in court on Nov. 9 in Roberval, in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.

According to the charge sheet, the threat to cause death or bodily harm to the Quebec premier was made on Sept. 5.

Three days later, on Sept. 8, Quebec provincial police announced they were meeting with two men, ages 59 and 65, regarding threatening language against a member of the provincial legislature.

It's unclear whether action was taken against the 59-year-old.

The incident prompted a Quebec provincial police spokesman to warn the public on Twitter that threatening language is always taken seriously, even if it comes from a social media account.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020