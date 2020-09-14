MONTREAL -- Parti Quebecois leader Pascal Berube filed a complaint with Quebec provincial police on Monday for threats against him and his wife, Annie-Soleil Proteau.

The Twitter account in question claimed the couple would soon be unable to walk the streets and that they were traitors. The account later tweeted: ' I would like to apologize for a Tweet that some people found threatening' and tagged Berube in the tweet

At a press conference Monday morning at the National Assembly, Berube said that he has rather thick skin, but that he saw red because his wife was also targeted.

He said the Surete du Quebec (SQ) had confirmed to him that it was going to investigate.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.